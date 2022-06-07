US Man Who Had a Fight With Girlfriend Ends Up Destroying US Museum Art Worth Rs 40 Crore

Disgruntled over a fight with his girlfriend, a man in Dallas, US, broke into an art museum and caused damage of more than $5 million (Rs 38.85 crore). The man, identified as 21-year-old Brian Hernandez, vandalized the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night. Brian’s act was also caught in the CCTV footage that showed him destroying valuable artifacts and items on display at the museum. Brian was spotted outside the museum around 9:40 pm holding a metal chair in his hand in the surveillance footage. Soon, he entered inside the museum and began to vent his anger at the displayed items, NBC reported

According to a Dallas police arrest sheet, Brian went from one room to another and smashed display cases along with items inside them. He first threw punches at a case and then picked up a metal stool to shatter it into pieces. He also did not spare two valuable pieces kept inside it, including a sixth-century Greek amphora and a pot dating to 450 B.C. Reportedly, the two items had a combined value of around $5 million.

Other items destroyed by Brian at the museum included a ‘Kylix Herakles and Nemeon Lion” statue worth $100,000. He proceeded to cause further damage and picked up a hand sanitizer stand to destroy the case of the ‘Batah Kuhuh Alligator Gar Fish’ statue which is valued at $10,000. Once the casing was shattered, Brian smashed the statue on the floor, breaking it into pieces.

The items inside of the display cases that were destroyed are rare ancient artifacts that are extremely precious and one of a kind, the police said.

Apart from the artifacts, Brian ensured that other items including a laptop, monitor, phone, four plexiglass display cases, and two wooden display signs do not remain intact and destroyed them.

His vandalism spree came to an end after the security guards spotted him. He told one of the guards that he was angry at his girlfriend. Brian was shortly taken into custody by the police and even confessed to the vandalism.

According to the museum’s director of security and operations, Kenneth Bennett, the total damage caused by Brain was estimated to be around $5.2 million. However, this amount could change after a final assessment by the museum’s curator and the insurance company.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.