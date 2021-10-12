US Man, Who Has Been Eating Raw Meat For Three Years, Claims He Has Never Felt Better

A man from Nebraska in the United States has been eating raw meat for the last three years. 39-year-old Weston Rowe says that the diet has helped his energy levels and he has not faced any health issues so far.

A report in Daily Mail quoted Weston saying: “I would say at this time I eat 99 per cent farm fresh raw meat and have never once been sick or unwell from my diet. I do not eat processed foods anymore and honestly cannot really say I miss them either. I get all of my meat and raw dairy products from local suppliers and friends who keep livestock, and I grow my own fruit in my garden."

Here is a video of Weston having a raw meat meal:

When asked how he started his unusual diet, Weston told Daily Mail: “I got into nutrition and fitness in my 20s but I realized my diet needed changing when I started experiencing really weird symptoms like eczema, brain fog and a lot of drained energy. It was not until I was 35 that I tried the carnivore diet, which was a huge trend at the time, which saw me cutting out everything but cooked meats."

Talking about his meal plan, he told New York Post that his lunch is his largest meal of the day — he eats one pound of raw meat with a half-pound of raw, unsalted butter and three or four raw eggs. Another piece of fruit is also added to the mix. For dinner, Rowe eats the same meal with a cooked potato.

However, raw chicken has been linked to salmonella infection. Does that bother Weston? “I have eaten hundreds of pounds of raw chicken and I have never even gotten close to being sick. It is very controversial, but I believe that raw meat has a natural balance of bacteria on it which works symbiotically with our bodies and serves a purpose," he told New York Post.

