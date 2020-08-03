US Man Who Worked as Garbage Collector to Pay for College Gets Admission in Harvard Law School

In a testament to human will and dedication, a 24-year-old boy who worked as a garbage collector has earned his spot at Harvard Law School.

Despite financial stress, 18-year-old college student Rehan Staton worked at Bates Trucking & Trash Removal sanitation company in Bowie, Maryland to pay his way through college.

At 24, Rehan is not just a college graduate but also on his way to Harvard Law School to pursue higher studies from one of the most prestigious education institutions in the world.

Rehan received the good news in July this year and since then, the 24-year-old has become an icon on social media. Many have been sharing Rehan's good news with congratulator messages across platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

Rehan and his brother were raised by his father their mother left the country when he was eight.

When he was in high school, Rehan started training for boxing. But a shoulder injury soon left those dreams shot. Despite the hardships, Rehan kept working hard until he landed his dream varsity.

Rehan will be starting his new session at the law school this fall.