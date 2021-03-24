US Man Wins $1.2 Million in Lottery Then Loses the Ticket. But There's a Twist in the Tale

Winning a lottery worth a million dollars is more than a dream come true for anyone. But, knowing that you have won that lottery and then losing the winning ticket, is a heartbreak that one does not even want to wish upon their worst enemy. Unfortunately, such an incident happened with 31-year-old Nick Slatten. However, the only twist in the story is that he found his winning Tennessee lottery ticket back. According to a Washington Post, Slatten had won the lottery on March 11. The winning numbers were announced at night and the overjoyed 31-year-old recollected matching each digit of the winning number with his ticket, before he believed his luck. To share his joy and excitement he rushed to his wife, Michelle Doll, at her workplace. There, the two of them reconfirmed the news and she cried happy tears. Both of them decided to keep the ticket in a special place before en-cashing the ticket worth $ 1.2 million.

All hell broke loose after Slatten broke the pact and took the ticket to show it to his brother. While he was returning to the place he was staying, he realised that he had actually lost the winning ticket. As obvious, the man panicked and checked all pockets and went back to the places he had visited with his brother. Fortunately, he found the ticket lying near a truck right outside the shop he had gone to with his brother.

The lottery winner told the media portal that he was glad that his wife was still at work, else she would have been very angry with him for his behaviour. But, all’s well that ends well, Slatten found the ticket and now he and Doll are planning to seek financial advice on how to invest the big amount. They are also planning to buy things like cars, houses etc. The overjoyed couple is clearly making plans, that they had only dreamt would come true.