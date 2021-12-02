US Man Wins Rs 7 Crore Lottery from Ticket that Came with Get-Well Card Post Surgery

A man living in Massachusetts, United States, who recently had open-heart surgery, won a $1 million (nearly ₹7.5 crores) lottery from a ticket that came with a get-well card that one of his friends gave him, as per ‘The Lottery’ website. According to a statement by the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, Alexander McLeish’s friend gave him three lottery scratch-off tickets earlier this month when he had his open-heart surgery. When McLeish started scratching the card, he found that the “Your Letters” area of the ticket had “A W M,” which also happen to be his initials. When he scratched further, the bottom row had the word “HEART” in it. Finally, the puzzle made McLeish the second winner of Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” and he won a $1 million prize.

McLeish claimed his prize money on Friday, November 26, choosing cash as his payment mode, and finally, he took home an amount of $6,50,000 (nearly ₹4.8 crores) before taxes. The game that McLeish won has only 10 total prize winners and the top prize is $5 million (nearly ₹37.4 crores). One ticket for the lottery costs just $20 (₹1,500).

McLeish told the lottery officials that it was not the first time he won a lottery on a ticket given by his friends. Many years ago, he had won a $1,000 lottery on a ticket a friend gave him on his birthday.

In the list of extremely lucky people, an Indian man living in Dubai and working as a driver had won a lottery of ₹40 crores in July this year. Another Dubai-based Indian expat had won a lottery of ₹24 crores in December last year. In India, lotteries are legal in 13 states including Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. These lottery commissions, operated by the state governments, run multiple lotteries with prize amounts ranging from a few hundred to crores.

