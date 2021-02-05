US Man with Chest Pain Stunned to Find an Apple AirPod That He Swallowed in Sleep Stuck in Throat

In a bizarre incident, a man in the United States nearly choked to death after swallowing an Apple Ear Pod.

The incident took place in Massachusetts when Brad Gauthier, 38, a resident of Worcester, woke up on Tuesday morning and started gagging at his home after he drank a glass of water. He managed to cough out the water and went on with his day, despite pain in his chest.

In the meantime, Brad also realised that one of his Ear Pods were missing. As Brad went on with his daily chores despite his chest pain, his family joked that perhaps he had swallowed the earplug. At first, Brad laughed at the jokes.

But when the situation in his chest got worse, however, Brad visited the hospital. After an X-ray of his chest, both Brad and doctors were stunned to find an Ear Pod wedged in his oesophagus.

The doctors had initially surmised that Brad choked on a piece of food. Since it was his wife's birthday the night before, his family had held a party and Brad had eaten a lot of food. But the results of the X-ray made it clear as day.

It turned out that when he was falling asleep, Brad accidentally swallowed one of the earplugs that he had forgotten to pull out of his ears.

While the incident may sound hilarious, it took doctors a while to remove the culprit from Brad's throat. The man turned out to be luckily as the EarPod had lodged itself in his throat and stayed there without causing much damage. The EarPod could have slid down to his stomach or even have punctured his lungs, had it not been taken out in time.

After an endoscopic procedure, the AirPod was finally removed from Brad's body. He even managed to have a meal soon after and resume work, Daily Mail reported.