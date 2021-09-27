US Man's Gravestone Missing for Almost 150 Years Was Being Used to Make Fudge

A 5-foot-tall gravestone that had been missing for 146 years was recovered in the house of a family who used it to make fudge and returned to its original position in a Michigan cemetery. According to the Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries (FOLHC), an organisation of volunteers for the upkeep of historical cemeteries, Peter J. Weller’s gravestone was lost in 1875, 26 years after his death in 1849, when his cemetery was relocated from Oak Park Cemetery to Mount Hope Cemetery in Lansing.

Its whereabouts were unclear until an auctioneer started emptying out the Okemos house of a family matriarch who had relocated to a nursing facility. According to MLive, Brad Stoecker of Epic Auctions & Estate Sales was “puzzled" when he discovered a five-foot-long white granite block in the house, and much more perplexed when he flipped it over and realised it was someone’s gravestone.

“Nobody in the family knew when or how they came to be in possession of it," Loretta Stanaway, president of Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries (FOLHC), told CNN. The family simply stated, “We used the backside of it to make fudge". They added that they had no means of knowing if the family realised it was a legal memorial or if they believed it was just trash or anything.

Epic Auctions & Estate Sales, according to a Facebook post by FOLHC, put the monument for sale on its website, along with the other artefacts taken from the Okemos house. A California guy who had previously lived in Lansing discovered the gravestone on the internet and recognised it had historical importance. Epic Auctions quickly removed the item from the online auction.

Stoecker eventually donated the headstone, which was erected at Weller’s burial, which was part of a 10-plot family cemetery, at the request of the FOLHC. In addition, while the organisation was unable to identify any surviving members of the Weller family, they paid to have the headstones of Weller’s daughters, Christina and Lucretia, restored and re-erected because they were damaged and buried in the soil.

