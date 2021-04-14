US Man's Marriage Proposal With 5 Diamond Rings Leaves Girlfriend and Internet Stunned

A marriage proposal is one of the biggest moments of a person's life and when you know that you have found that right one, you just want to do everything to make it the best memory possible. Taking the idea of making it perfect, a man from Atlanta in the US decided to propose to his girlfriend with five different rings to choose from. Willian Hunn, who goes by the name @ichillwillfixit on Instagram, planned this special proposal for 30 days. In a video shared by his fiancee Miller, Hunn is seen flashing a ring behind his girlfriend’s back without letting her know about it. He records everything and keeps it as a surprise for 30 days before finally proposing to her.

This video of Hunn's special surprise has gone viral on the internet and has garnered almost 1.5 lakh views on Instagram. Users have been sharing their lovely reactions to the video and flooded the comments section with lovely congratulatory messages for the couple.

This is so cute ❤ he proposed with 5 Rings for Her to make a choice. pic.twitter.com/BtixLiPip8— T U C K I E (@tuckie__) April 9, 2021

Many Twitter users also shared the viral video and marked their reactions to it.

Homeboy gave her options pic.twitter.com/TuvkyJUmsS— The Girl. (@ToriToreyTorrie) April 9, 2021

In an earlier Insta post, Miller had shared pictures of the proposal with the 5 rings the Hunn proposed to her with. According to a report by Indian Express , Hunn was so particular about his proposal going perfect that he was actually carrying a diamond tester.

Looks like unique marriage proposals are the new trend. In another similar video that had gone viral, a man decided to propose to his girlfriend mid-air during a skydiving session. In the video that was originally posted on Instagram handle @wingmanskydive, the man was seen holding a ring between his teeth during a skydiving session with his girlfriend. After a few moments, he pulled the ring and proposed to her, saying, “I fall in love with you more and more every day. Will you marry me?”

The girl was overwhelmed by the proposal and said ‘yes’. Next, the happy man was seen screaming with joy. Check out the video.

