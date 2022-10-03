US Man's Trip to the Grocery Store Turns Life-changing, Here's How

A US man’s life took a lucky turn when his wife sent him to a grocery store to fetch some groceries. His visit to the store happened after the man purchased a lottery ticket and also ended up winning a whopping $190,736 (approx 1.5 crores in Indian rupees). It so happened that the man who is identified to be Preston Maki by Michigan Lottery purchased a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket at the Meijer shop after leaving his workplace. He was winding his daily tasks when Maki received a text from his wife. The US man’s wife’s message was regarding a request for him to fetch some groceries.

The trip from his office to the grocery store changed his life forever because if his wife wouldn’t urge him to visit the grocery store, he would never have taken a detour to the lottery ticket shop. At the Meijer store, Maki’s Fantasy 5 ticket won him the lump sum amount of $190,736. His ticket matched the winning numbers – 05-12-16-17-29. During an interaction with the Michigan Lottery, Maki candidly opened up about the events that occurred on the day he won the lottery.

He claimed that his work shift was about to end when his wife sent him a text to make a stop at the grocery stop. According to the winner, he generally avoids participating in Fantasy 5 jackpot unless the jackpot is more than $200,000. But this time since the amount was close enough to $200,000 he decided to buy five simple picks. “I was finishing up my day at work when my wife sent me a text message asking me to make a stop for groceries on my way home. I usually don’t play Fantasy 5 unless the jackpot is more than $200,000, but I saw it was close and decided to buy five easy picks,” he said.

It wasn’t until the next morning that the man learned he has actually won the jackpot prize. He recalled being in his house kitchen when he scanned the ticket on the lottery’s mobile application. He was stunned to know that he turned out to be the jackpot winner. He continued, “The next morning, I was in the kitchen and scanned the ticket with the Lottery’s mobile app and saw I was the jackpot winner!”

Maki finds winning unimaginable, he concluded, “Winning is so unimaginable!” The US man plans to invest part of the money.

