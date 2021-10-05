US-Mexico Research Team Discovers 1,20,000-Year-Old Hidden Mangrove Ecosystem

A study led by a team of researchers from the University of California and Mexico has found a natural relic dating back almost 120,000 years ago. Located almost 200 kilometres from the banks of San Pedro Martir River was a lustrous area covered with mangroves. What startled the team of scientists was the place where these mangroves were surviving.

Mangroves, especially Red Mangroves (Rhizophora mangle), generally grow in saltwater bodies. However, these particular patches of mangroves, situated in the Yucatan Peninsula, managed to grow in freshwater. The team of researchers became restless to know how was it possible for mangroves to grow in freshwater hundreds of kilometers away from the ocean.

The observation began with various techniques scrutinizing each and every aspect of the shrubs with the help of vegetation, integrating genetic and geological data, analyzed along with sea-level modelling. The research churned out findings that proved that the San Pedro Mangrove Shrubs found this ‘fresh’ location during the last interglacial period almost 125,000 years ago.

The interglacial period was a time when the global temperature rose and melted the ice age to give various species space to breathe. During this period, it is estimated that the sea level used to be around nine meters higher than what it is today.

“The most amazing part of this study is that we were able to examine a mangrove ecosystem that has been trapped in time for more than 100,000 years,” Octavio Aburto-Oropeza, co-author of the study, said in a press release. The study will help researchers map out the landscapes that existed in the last interglacial period and analyze the intensity of the impact of climate change on these landscapes.

Felipe Zapata from the University of California, who worked on the genetics of the shrubs, said, “This discovery is extraordinary. Not only are the red mangroves here with their origins printed in their DNA, but the whole coastal lagoon ecosystem of the last interglacial has found refuge here.”

Researchers believe that studying the patterns of the discovered ecosystem can give very crucial insights into saving our current ecosystem from the ill effects of climate change that await.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.