US Mom Rewards Son Rs 1.35 Lakh For Staying off Social Media for 6 Years

Social media has become an important part of our lives now and most of us cannot wait to just finish off our day’s work and login into our profiles from the cozy corners of our beds. Try telling your kids to stay off social media and they will probably throw a tantrum. But a mother from Minnesota in the US had a clever workaround to that problem. She offered her 12-year-old son money in exchange for staying off social media for six years and guess what! It actually worked.

Six years ago, Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas challenged her son Sivert to not be on social media and offered $1800 (roughly around Rs 1.35 lakh today) if he could meet the challenge. And meet the challenge, he did. Now Sivert has just become richer by $1800 at the mere age of 18. Sivert’s mother maintained her promise when he turned 18 on Sunday, February 20, and added that he can now have profiles on multiple networks, including Snapchat and Twitter. Despite the fact that many people pointed out that the money was a bit insufficient, they were impressed that the youngster opted to follow his mother’s advice. Lorna let the world know about her unconventional deal with her son through a social media post.

In an interview with Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11, Sivert said being 12, he did not have much idea of money at that time but still accepted his mother’s deal. He said he had dreams of buying a car but still stuck to the deal knowing well enough that the money would not be enough for a four-wheeler.

Lorna coined the phrase “18 for 18 challenge” for the deal after hearing a tale on the radio about a mother who did the same thing until her child was 16. Lorna came up with the challenge after watching her eldest daughter battle with the effects of social media on her life throughout her adolescent years, according to KARE 11. She did not want her son to go through the same.

