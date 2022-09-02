US Mother Of 16 Has Been Pregnant For 14 Years, Now Expecting Her 17th

A 40-year-old woman recently revealed that she is expecting a child, almost a year after she gave birth to her sixteenth child. Yes, you heard that right and no it is not a typo. Patty Hernandez, a resident of North Carolina, USA, is a mother to sixteen children, and is again pregnant, taking her total to seventeen.

All the children have their names starting with the letter ‘C,’ as a tribute to their father, Carlos, 39-year-old, who is the breadwinner for the family and runs a cleaning company. Patty mentioned that she has spent 14 years pregnant. The couple has six boys and ten girls, out of which, they have three sets of twins.

Top Showsha video

There’s Carlos Jr, 14, Christopher, 13, Carla, 11, Caitlyn, 11, Cristian, 10, Celeste, 10, Cristina, 9, Calvin, 7, Catherine, 7, Caleb, 5, Caroline, 5, Camilla, 4, Caroll, 4 Charlotte, 3, and Crystal, 2. Clayton is their youngest child who was born last year. Now, the couple is expecting again.

“I am 13 weeks along and just found out I am having a baby boy. I have been pregnant for 14 years and have so I feel blessed, happy, excited and happy to be chosen to have my 17th baby,” Patty said, as reported by The Scottish Sun. According to the couple, they do not believe in using contraception. “I leave everything to God. If he wants us to conceive again, then let it be,” she said.

The couple has a five-bedroom home with several bunk beds and cribs for their children. Patty drives a 20-seater bus which she uses to take her kids around and to school. The couple revealed that they spend around £780, or roughly Rs 72,000 a week on food. The extremely fertile couple does not plan to stop until they have even 20 – 10 boys and 10 girls.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here