US Motorists Witness Fireworks after 4,500 kg Crackers on Truck Go off on Highway

Motorists on the New Jersey interstate highway witnessed a free fire show after more than 10,000 pounds (4500 kgs) of fireworks loaded on the back of a truck went ablaze on June 26. The driver pulled the truck over on the side of I-287 South in Bridgewater at around 10:30 p.m after noticing a fire on the tire of the dolly he had on his carrier, reported New Jersey Live. The fire soon spread to the fireworks loaded on the truck, starting a display of colours in the sky over the vehicle. Onlookers caught the incident on their mobile phone cameras.

Authorities were forced to close the highway as Tanker Task Force rushed to douse the fire on site. Long queues of vehicles were seen near the incident site before the highway lanes were finally opened the next morning.

VIDEO: A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of fireworks caught fire overnight, igniting the #fireworks – shutting down parts of I-287 in #NewJersey. (Courtesy: Albin Forgiarini) More Information – https://t.co/i2bwxqt1Rk pic.twitter.com/DbIsJV9YuE — News12NJ (@News12NJ) June 27, 2022

Luckily no major injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

However, this is not the first such incident to have been reported in recent years. In July 2021, a truck returning from a fireworks display in Ohio exploded after a group of teens were seen tossing multiple homemade incendiaries into the truck, reported The Blade. The flames quickly spread to the fireworks which were stacked on the nearby curbs. Live videos of the incident were shared on Facebook and other social media platforms. At least four people were reported to have sustained fire injuries caused by the accident.

In another similar incident, a stockpile of illegal fireworks went ablaze following attempts by the Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad to destroy the explosives after a seizure. The explosion also damaged nearby homes and an evacuation had to be carried out. According to a report on NPR.org, police recovered the explosive from a house in South LA, acting on a tip. Selling or stocking fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles. The incident left 17 people injured and also destroyed the department’s armour truck, as per the report. Thankfully, none of the injuries was life-threatening.

