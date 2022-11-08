US National Park Visitors Are Licking Toads And Authorities Have Asked Them Not to, Here's Why

“Please refrain from licking,” the US National Park Service is warning people not to lick one of America’s largest toads. The reason behind this is because of a toxin secreted by its glands that can cause a hallucinogenic experience. The National Park Service (NPS) took to Facebook to share a post sharing details about the Sonoran Desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad and also urging them to refrain from licking it.

The NPS has shared a black and white picture of the Sonoran Desert Toad that is staring right into the camera. This picture was clicked at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona. Along with the photograph, the agency also wrote, “The Sonoran desert toad (Bufo alvarius), also known as the Colorado river toad, is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches (18 cm)”.

The caption further read, “What sound does it make? Its call has been described as a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second.” Was that the toad or did something startle you?” NPS added, “These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, an unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you. Toot”.

Check out the post below:

Several social media users were impressed with the post and shared their views on the same. One of the users wrote, “I followed because I love national parks, but I stay for you. You, the writer of the most hilarious national park posts I’ve ever seen. Keep them coming. I actually learn something every time”. Another user wrote, “Not only do I always learn something from your posts, but they also usually have me spitting out whatever I’m drinking at the moment. Thank you, National Park Service. I will not lick the toads”. A third user wrote, “I am ribbit-ted by this photo and this toad-ally fun and educational post. I’ll see myself out”.

According to the National Poison Control Center, toad-licking has apparently evolved into a method of getting high in many places of the world. It was popular back in the 1980s. But lately, smoking their secretions is much more popular. Frog-licking has traditionally been regarded as potentially fatal. The current craze is to either save the toad’s toxins for later use or lick its back to get high.

