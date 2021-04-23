US Nurse Accused of Theft Seen Giving Butt Injection to Man During Virtual Court Hearing

With the pandemic shifting our work meetings to virtual platforms, there have been several cases where goof-ups of us mere mortals were captured on Zoom calls. In a recent case of Zoom call failure, a healthcare worker from Florida was seen performing a butt injection on a man on Wednesday when she appeared for her virtual court hearing.

In a tweet shared by The Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, the screenshot from the virtual meeting shows nurse Niurka Aguero inserting an injection on a patient’s butt, as other participants of the meeting look on. Niruka was appearing for a case of a third-degree grand theft charge. Speaking to Insider , Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office, said that it appeared during the waiting period prior to the case being brought before the judge, Niurka was involved in some kind of procedure involving a male receiving an injection in the buttocks, which she appears to have inadvertently broadcast via Zoom. Ed also mentioned that it was needless to say that everyone involved in the Zoom court call was surprised.

Captioning his Twitter post, David wrote that they have reached peak 305 at Miami Zoom court as someone appears to be getting a butt injection while appearing in a virtual hearing. The tweet has garnered over 2k likes since it was shared on the microblogging site, prompting hilarious reactions from netizens.

MIAMI ZOOM COURT: We’ve reached peak 305. Someone appears to be getting a butt injection while appearing in a virtual hearing pic.twitter.com/2bRK3IATQz— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) April 21, 2021

While some netizens were left speechless, some commented on what the picture reminded them. As one user wrote they are relieved that this was a medical procedure and not a euphemism because with Florida, one can just never tell.

Wow no words left— Nathalie ‍♀️‍♀️⚜️♻️♟♑️ (@NattyVMartin) April 22, 2021

I’m *so* happy that this was a medical procedure and not a euphemism.With Florida you just never can tell. — Kelly Hall (@grumble209) April 22, 2021

Another user lamented how their Zoom calls are never this exciting. One comment read how that person’s buttocks are public record now.

My Zooms are so boring— King Ahab is Dethroned (@ahabisdethroned) April 22, 2021

That ass is public record now— Marietta Daws (@MariettaDaws) April 21, 2021

This is not the first time that a virtual court has witnessed this kind of goof-up. In an earlier virtual court meeting from February, a Texas lawyer had a kitten filter on his face during a Zoom hearing.

