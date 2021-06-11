US Nurse's Failed Attempt to Prove Covid-19 Vaccines Make People 'Magnetic' Inspires Memes

An anti-vax nurse made a failed attempt in Ohio to prove that the Covid-19 vaccine makes people magnetic. She was appearing as part of the state Republican legislature’s attempt to advance House Bill 248, which would prevent schools and businesses from asking people if they are vaccinated. According to the nurse, she “found out" something about “magnetic vaccine crystals" during lunch. In her testimony, she said, “Yes, vaccines do harm people. By the way, so I just found out something when I was on lunch, and I wanted to show it to you. You were talking about Dr. [Sherri] Tenpenny’s testimony about magnetic vaccine crystals? So this is what I found out, I have a key and a bobby pin here. Explain to me why the key sticks to me."

The nurse then proceeded to pull out a key and bobby pin and attempted to stick the pin on her chest. The key stuck to her chest for a second. She said, “Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck too." She then tried several failed attempts to stick the key and pin to her neck.

Wow. An anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio tried to prove the Vaccines Cause Magnetism theory in an state legislative committee. The demonstration did not go to plan

As the video went viral, netizens could not resist having some fun and post hilarious reactions on social media.

Earlier, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a physician from Cleveland and anti-vaxxer, told lawmakers that the vaccine magnetises people and “interfaces" with 5G cellular towers. Independent reported that she also claimed that over 5000 people had died in the US due to vaccines.

The rumours of people becoming “magnetic" have also been doing the rounds on social media in India. Debunking the claims, Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) official Twitter handle informed the netizens that taking the jab against the deadly disease was, in fact, safe.

Several posts/videos claiming that #COVID19 #vaccines can make people magnetic are doing the rounds on social media.

“COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE," the account tweeted.

