CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»US Nurse's Failed Attempt to Prove Covid-19 Vaccines Make People 'Magnetic' Inspires Memes
2-MIN READ

US Nurse's Failed Attempt to Prove Covid-19 Vaccines Make People 'Magnetic' Inspires Memes

Image Credits: Twitter/@Tylerjoelb;@DGComedy

Image Credits: Twitter/@Tylerjoelb;@DGComedy

The nurse appeared as part of the state Republican legislature's attempt to advance House Bill 248, which would prevent businesses from asking people if they are vaccinated.

An anti-vax nurse made a failed attempt in Ohio to prove that the Covid-19 vaccine makes people magnetic. She was appearing as part of the state Republican legislature’s attempt to advance House Bill 248, which would prevent schools and businesses from asking people if they are vaccinated. According to the nurse, she “found out" something about “magnetic vaccine crystals" during lunch. In her testimony, she said, “Yes, vaccines do harm people. By the way, so I just found out something when I was on lunch, and I wanted to show it to you. You were talking about Dr. [Sherri] Tenpenny’s testimony about magnetic vaccine crystals? So this is what I found out, I have a key and a bobby pin here. Explain to me why the key sticks to me."

The nurse then proceeded to pull out a key and bobby pin and attempted to stick the pin on her chest. The key stuck to her chest for a second. She said, “Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck too." She then tried several failed attempts to stick the key and pin to her neck.

As the video went viral, netizens could not resist having some fun and post hilarious reactions on social media.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a physician from Cleveland and anti-vaxxer, told lawmakers that the vaccine magnetises people and “interfaces" with 5G cellular towers. Independent reported that she also claimed that over 5000 people had died in the US due to vaccines.

The rumours of people becoming “magnetic" have also been doing the rounds on social media in India. Debunking the claims, Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) official Twitter handle informed the netizens that taking the jab against the deadly disease was, in fact, safe.

“COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE," the account tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 11, 2021, 17:29 IST