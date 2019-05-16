Take the pledge to vote

US Official Wears Socks with Donald Trump's Face and Hair to Greet the President

Billy Nungesser, Louisiana LG, sprung a surprise as Trump approached to shake his hand by hitching up his pants and exposing his swanky sock.

Trending Desk

May 16, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
US Official Wears Socks with Donald Trump's Face and Hair to Greet the President
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser shows US President Donald Trump his socks after the President arrives at Chennault International Airport May 14, 2019, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser wore socks that featured Donald Trump’s face and hair as he greeted the President of United States of America.

Trump shook Nungesser's hand and approvingly pointed to the socks as he arrived at the Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.

Billy Nungesser, who was in queue of politicians waiting to shake the President's hand, sprung a surprise as Donald Trump approached. He didn't reach for a handshake, but instead hiked up his pant leg, revealing his socks had an image of Trump's face and golden hair flowing freely off the side of them.

The socks, made by Gumball Poodle, are available for purchase on Amazon and are described as "Donald Trump socks with soft, luxurious hair you can style, comb over, clip and tease. Change the President's style to suit your mood!"

Julio Guichard of Nungesser's communications team told WGNO by email that the socks were "a gift." Guichard admitted that "the socks were quite the hit"!

Trump was in Louisiana to speak at a liquefied natural gas export facility to discuss US energy infrastructure and energy exports, amid an escalating trade war with China.
