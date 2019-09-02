Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019

Earlier, the US Open had seen a heartwarming moment between Naomi Osaka and a young fan.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
Image credits: Twitter/US Open Tennis.
Loading...

Another heartwarming moment from US Open: Rafael Nadal rescues crying little fan from crowd, signs baseball cap

The US Open 2019 has given fans plenty of reasons to admire their favorite tennis stars even more. Days after reigning women’s champion Naomi Osaka won hearts online for hugging an overwhelmed young admirer, it was three-time champion Rafael Nadal turn to steal the show with a sweet off-field gesture.

On Friday, the Spaniard was giving autographs ahead of his match in the third round of the tournament against Korea’s Hyeon Chung when he spotted a boy crying amid a crowd of jostling teenagers. The tennis star was seen comforting the boy after lifting him up from the stands before signing his basketball cap.

Shared on Twitter by the official account of US Open, the poignant moment touched the hearts of many Netizens.

Even the father of the child replied to the thread and said the tennis star just earned another fan.

The 33-year-old 18-time Grand Slam champion qualified for fourth round of US Open 2019 after beating Hyeon Chung on day six of the tournament by 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in New York.

Nadal will now face 2014 champion Marin Cilic.

Earlier, the US Open had shared a heartwarming moment between Naomi Osaka and a young fan.

The 21-year-old defending champion (women’s singles) was seen hugging a little girl who broke down into tears after seeing the tennis star up close.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram