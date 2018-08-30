English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Open Warns Alize Cornet Because She Fixed Shirt on Court Kicking Off Sexism Debate, Apologises Later
Tennis is in news once again.
Image credits: @doublefault28 / Twitter
Loading...
Tennis has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.
First, tennis superstar Serena Williams was criticised for donning a body-hugging catsuit and, now, Alize Cornet has been penalised for fixing her dress during a match at the US Open.
After the heat break, Cornet returned to the court when she realised she was wearing her shirt backwards. Cornet promptly slipped off her shirt on the court and fixed her garment from back-to-front.
This did not go down too well with the chair umpire who immediately issued her a warning for a code violation. The incident immediately kicked off a debate on Twitter - highlighting the disparity between the male and female players.
"Seriously, we accept male players such as #Novak to take their shirt off because of extreme heat. But when #Cornet takes 15 seconds to turn her shirt around as it was on backwards she gets a warning ♀️ Btw, she was wearing a sports-bra!," wrote one user.
"The fact that Alize Cornet was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct for this is ridiculous. Male players take their shirts off regularly on the court, and nothing is said. There was nothing wrong with her actions," wrote another.
After facing the backlash and realising their error, USTA issued a statement.
US Open statement:
"All players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair. This is not considered a Code Violation.
"We regret that a Code Violation was assessed to Ms. Cornet yesterday. We have clarified the policy to ensure this will not happen moving forward. Fortunately, she was only assessed a warning with no further penalty or fine.
"Female players, if they choose, may also change their shirts in a more private location close to the court, when available. They will not be assessed a bathroom break in this circumstance."
Women's Tennis Association (WTA) was more critical of the incident and said: "Alize did nothing wrong."
"The code violation that USTA handed to Alize Cornet during her first round match at the US Open was unfair and it was not based on a WTA rule, as the WTA has no rule against a change of attire on court. The WTA has always been and always will be a pioneer for women and women's sports. This code violation came under the Grand Slam rules and we are pleased to see the USTA has now changed this policy. Alize did nothing wrong," WTA wrote in a tweet.
Cornet said she was stunned that the furore had caused so much controversy and was happy to accept the USTA's apology.
"I think it's very fair from them to apologise to me. I think the umpire was probably overwhelmed by the situation," said Cornet who insisted that French tennis federation (FFT) president Bernard Giudicelli's Roland Garros ban on Serena Williams's catsuit was much worse and genuinely worthy of being deemed 'sexist'.
"The president of my federation lives in another time and can still do these kind of comments. They are totally shocking for me," she said.
"What Bernard Giudicelli said about Serena's cat suit was 10,000 times worse than what happened to me."
But Cornet was, however, glad as the support poured in from her colleagues. "So all the players were supporting me for that, and were telling me that if I get fined, we would all be together and see the WTA, you know, and make a revolution and stuff. I was, like, Calm down. I'm going to get the information first and then we see, if we make a revolution or not."
(With AFP inputs)
First, tennis superstar Serena Williams was criticised for donning a body-hugging catsuit and, now, Alize Cornet has been penalised for fixing her dress during a match at the US Open.
After the heat break, Cornet returned to the court when she realised she was wearing her shirt backwards. Cornet promptly slipped off her shirt on the court and fixed her garment from back-to-front.
This did not go down too well with the chair umpire who immediately issued her a warning for a code violation. The incident immediately kicked off a debate on Twitter - highlighting the disparity between the male and female players.
"Seriously, we accept male players such as #Novak to take their shirt off because of extreme heat. But when #Cornet takes 15 seconds to turn her shirt around as it was on backwards she gets a warning ♀️ Btw, she was wearing a sports-bra!," wrote one user.
"The fact that Alize Cornet was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct for this is ridiculous. Male players take their shirts off regularly on the court, and nothing is said. There was nothing wrong with her actions," wrote another.
Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct.....
But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb
— judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 28, 2018
US Tennis Open Alizé Cornet take top off because it was back to front and she’s been penalised for breaking the rules. And yet Novak Djokovic can change his top and nothing is said. Sexism in Tennis it’s the 21st Century FFS. pic.twitter.com/iwVXHh779u
— GamingWelchman ETS (@GamingWelchman) August 29, 2018
Alize Cornet given a code violation for briefly removing her top because it was on backwards (wearing a sports bra underneath, no less).
Sure! Great! Logical! Fair! pic.twitter.com/IyL4ZGS3UA
— christina riley (@_cmarier) August 29, 2018
Busted for code violation #alizecornet took 10 sec to turn top right way but #novacdjokovic can sit for minutes half-naked. Same comp. Days after @serenawilliams slammed for disrespecting tennis because she wore a #catsuit. Not fair. Not right. Tell your daughters pic.twitter.com/pJILnwvUvG
— Alissa Warren (@alissawarren) August 29, 2018
When @alizecornet got slapped with a code violation by @usta in the @usopen, while male players sat shirtless, it was just another reminder that we are not where we should be with #Equality. #womensequality #usopen18 #ForReal pic.twitter.com/0xJOS5vdpK
— Alissa Kostyk (@lissakostyk) August 29, 2018
After facing the backlash and realising their error, USTA issued a statement.
US Open statement:
"All players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair. This is not considered a Code Violation.
"We regret that a Code Violation was assessed to Ms. Cornet yesterday. We have clarified the policy to ensure this will not happen moving forward. Fortunately, she was only assessed a warning with no further penalty or fine.
"Female players, if they choose, may also change their shirts in a more private location close to the court, when available. They will not be assessed a bathroom break in this circumstance."
Women's Tennis Association (WTA) was more critical of the incident and said: "Alize did nothing wrong."
"The code violation that USTA handed to Alize Cornet during her first round match at the US Open was unfair and it was not based on a WTA rule, as the WTA has no rule against a change of attire on court. The WTA has always been and always will be a pioneer for women and women's sports. This code violation came under the Grand Slam rules and we are pleased to see the USTA has now changed this policy. Alize did nothing wrong," WTA wrote in a tweet.
Cornet said she was stunned that the furore had caused so much controversy and was happy to accept the USTA's apology.
"I think it's very fair from them to apologise to me. I think the umpire was probably overwhelmed by the situation," said Cornet who insisted that French tennis federation (FFT) president Bernard Giudicelli's Roland Garros ban on Serena Williams's catsuit was much worse and genuinely worthy of being deemed 'sexist'.
"The president of my federation lives in another time and can still do these kind of comments. They are totally shocking for me," she said.
"What Bernard Giudicelli said about Serena's cat suit was 10,000 times worse than what happened to me."
But Cornet was, however, glad as the support poured in from her colleagues. "So all the players were supporting me for that, and were telling me that if I get fined, we would all be together and see the WTA, you know, and make a revolution and stuff. I was, like, Calm down. I'm going to get the information first and then we see, if we make a revolution or not."
(With AFP inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
- Sonam Kapoor Trolled for Wearing Over-sized Coat; Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor Mock the Actress Too
- Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia
- Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...