US Pilot Flies Into Eye of Hurricane Ida, Chilling Video Goes Viral

A powerful category 4 storm called Hurricane Ida made a landfall in American state Louisiana on Sunday. A video showing a pilot flying into the eye of the storm has left netizens in shock. The video was shared on Twitter by the National Hurricane Centre which focuses on the Atlantic basin. According to National hurricane Centre, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with wind gusts of 185 mph.

“Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast,” the hurricane center said.

Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/sjt970Yeiq— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

Since then various images and videos has been surfaced on the micro blogging sites related to the hurricane. According to Associated Press, Hurricane Ida is considered to be the most dangerous than 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which is one of the fiercest storm in America’s history.

Apart from this, another clip by the NOAA Hurricane hunters, a government organization has left the netizens stunned. The clip features two pilots flying into the eye of hurricane Ida. The video has garnered more than 4.5 lakh views and tons of comments.

Some of reactions:

Thank you, NESDIS OCEAN WINDS RESEARCH TEAM ! What a devastatingly beautiful video . It doesn’t get any better than this.Hope everyone is safe.— Paula Harmon (@PaulaHa41205181) August 29, 2021

Awesome. I gotta say mad props to the person who came up with the idea, “Hey, let’s fly a plane into a hurricane!"— d. zazel (@moshed323) August 29, 2021

— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 29, 2021

Hurricanes are fascinating because it’s like mother nature‘s version of a black hole…. Terrifyingly beautiful.— Hanna Blue 8k Darkside Deity (@RedDevilDoll35) August 29, 2021

According to sources, the two most strongest hurricanes that made landfall in Lousina were the Island Hurricane of 1856 and Laura of 2020.

