US Police Officer Delivers Food After Arresting Delivery Driver

How often do you expect a cop to show up at your doorstep bearing a package after you order in? Well, recently, a woman in the US answered her door bell to find a police officer instead of a delivery person with her food parcel. The reason why the delivery guy could not complete the job was because he was arrested at a traffic stop. However, the police officer on duty was thoughtful and did not want a meal to go to waste.

According to The Denver Channel, on June 30, Officer Tyler Williams with the Jonesboro Police Department arrested a DoorDash worker. The officer realised that the intended driver was in the middle of a delivery. The Jonesboro Police Department official Facebook page posted body camera footage of the delivery. It can be seen that Williams"took it upon himself" and went above and beyond his call of duty to finish the delivery that was currently in progress.

In the footage shared by the department, Williams grabbed the food from the driver in custody’s car. Williams knocked the door of the address mentioned and said, “You don’t have to get up. You’re Sherry?" The officer in the video was then heard saying, “Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you.” The driver who was enroute to make the delivery might have been arrested but the woman did not miss out on her order from a Chinese restaurant. The woman who made the order was initially surprised, but was relieved and thanked the officer for dropping the food.

The post garnered a lot of reactions on the social networking platform. The bodycam footage of the police officer which captured the entire episode has left several people cracking up online. Many, in humour, inquired about the law enforcement agency’s online delivery contact number to get their next order.

According to the police, the DoorDash driver who was arrested was charged with driving with a revoked, canceled or suspended license and also driving without proof of insurance. The person was wanted too on a failure to appear warrant from one of the neighboring counties.

