News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

US Politician's 'Paneer Tikka' Photo to Honour Kamala Harris Leaves Desi Foodies with a Bad Taste

Image tweeted by Pramila Jayapal @PramilaJayapal.

Image tweeted by Pramila Jayapal @PramilaJayapal.

Pramila Jayapal, first Indian-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives, shared a photo of 'Paneer Tikka' to honour Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday cooked up a firestorm on social media after she endorsed California Senator and vice-presidential running candidate Kamala Harris ahead of US elections 2020.

Jayapal, who is the first Indian-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives, shared a photo of her "comfort food" to honour VP nominee Kamala Harris. She also urged citizens to cast their vote.

"Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020," Jayapal captioned her tweet.

Also Read: The Indian Roots of Kamala Harris are Not Just Her Tamilian Mother and Love for Idlis

While her heart was in the right place, desi foodies failed to locate the "paneer tikka" in Jayapal's photo.

Keeping up with the tradition, Twitterati especially those from India, trolled the politician with wrongly labelled cuisines.

While others were busy figuring out what the actual dish was.

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California, and her father is Jamaican. Harris is the first woman and the first person of colour to be elected to both positions as district attorney in San Francisco and as attorney general of California. Often referred to as the 'Female Barack Obama' by her followers.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...