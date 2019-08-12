US President Donald Trump Poses with Baby Orphaned from El Paso Shooting; Twitter outraged

Social media is outraged over a viral photo of US President Donald Trump smiling broadly and giving a thumbs-up with First lady Melania, who is posing with a two-month-old baby, whose parents were shot dead during the El Paso mass shooting. The picture was posted by Melania Trump on Twitter.

Taking to social media, American actor Morgan Freeman slammed the US President and tweeted, "This is child abuse. When the 8 El Paso victims refused to meet with their perpetrator, Trump ordered a newly orphaned baby back for this photo op. This baby just lost both parents in the horrific massacre unleashed in the name of Donald J. Trump, who couldn’t be happier."

On a visit to El Paso, Texas following the shooting at a Walmart store that left at least 20 killed and several others injured, US President Donald Trump posed with the baby, whose parents Andre and Jordan Anchondo were shot dead on August 3.

The boy, named Paul, was brought to the hospital at the request of the White House during Donald Trump's visit, The Guardian report said.

Taking to Twitter Democratic strategist Greg Pinelo wrote, "I would need 280,000 characters to say how furious I am."

Greg added, "I hate Donald Trump. I believe he's a criminal, a racist, a misogynist and a sexual predator."

Here's how people reacted to the image:

According to The Guardian, the baby was injured with broken fingers, after his mother died trying to save him from the shootings and her body fell on him. Paul's father had dived to try to shield the baby's mother as bullets flew.

Donald Trump did not meet any of the eight survivors, who are being treated in hospital, the report said. It further added that three of eight people are critical or do not speak English, while five others have declined the offer.

