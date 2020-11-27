US President-Elect Joe Biden Hid a Job Advert in the Source Code of Their Website

There may have been a chance to work for the President of the United States of America, and you may have just missed the Easter egg.

Easter eggs may be common knowledge to gamers and fans of long-running TV series and fandoms, but they're an even older concept when hidden in HTML codes of websites.

Hiding special messages in the back-end of websites is almost as old as html itself. Job adverts have been hidden within code on sites for any developer to see, completely hidden from the average user so uncurious they've probably never even tried out the inspect element tool -- with The Guardian and Apple being some of the companies who put out 'secret' job advertisements in recent times.

Joe Biden's team just rehashed that, and Internet sleuths have found it.

The secret advert was spotted by "The Jester," an anonymous "hacktivist" who was listed by Time magazine as one of the most influential people on the internet in 2015.

"NICE!!! In the rendered source code of president-elect @joebiden's https://buildbackbetter.gov website," the Jester wrote in a Twitter post highlighting the section of code that contains the advert.

"If you're reading this, we need your help building back better," the message reads, with a link to the recruitment website of the US Digital Service (USDS), likely looking for coders and website specialists to join the Biden administration's staff.

"This harkens back to the likes of the UK's MI5 and MI6 who I believe used to recruit the type of people they were looking for by publishing obscure crossword and puzzle competitions in newspapers," The Jester wrote in another tweet.

^^^ This harkens back to the likes of the UK's MI5 and MI6 who I believe used to recruit the type of people they were looking for by publishing obscure crossword and puzzle competitions in newspapers. — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) November 25, 2020

Is this a smart recruitment process? Well, it certainly weeds out people who definitely don't want a job in coding - and makes it an exclusive process for those who are certainly willing to dig deeper.