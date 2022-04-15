US President Joe Biden Gets Roasted after 'Shaking Hands' with Thin Air

US President Joe Biden has managed to grab netizens’ attention once again. A video which has gone viral shows Biden appearing to turn to shake someone’s hand after a speech when there is absolutely no one next to him. This happened at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro where he delivered a 40-minute speech. “Biden shake hand with whom. COME ON MAN," read the caption. In the video, the President can be seen finishing his speech. He then turns right with his hand in a handshake position. However, no one on stage could respond to his gesture as there was absolutely no one standing there. Let’s have a look at the video:

#Biden shake hand with whom ‼️😂COME ON MAN 😂 pic.twitter.com/ndJmjH964q — Fowzi ابو بدر الشمري (@fowzi1974) April 15, 2022

“Joe Biden tries to shake hands with thin air ! And this is the man who controls the largest number of nuclear weapons in the world. Think about it," wrote a person as he Retweeted the video. Another person wrote, “Sleepy Joe."

This is not the first time Biden has gone viral for something amusing. A few days back, during his speech about extreme inflation at a bioprocessing centre in Menlo, Iowa, a splash was observed on his suit by the eagle-eyed netizens. This is being assumed as a bird’s excrement. It came right over the American flag pin worn by the President. Twitter user Benny Johnson shared the viral video as he wrote, “Did a bird just poop on Biden?" The incident took place when Biden was talking about decreasing gas prices by about 10 cents a gallon.

Just as soon the video went viral, people started creating memes about the same. While some said that it was dandruff, others simply shared laughing emoticons. “Birds know he was talking shit," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Whatever bird did this should be our new National Bird!"

