US President Joe Biden Seems to Doze Off at COP26 Summit, Sparks a Flurry of Reactions

A video of the US President Joe Biden sitting with his eyes closed during a United Nations COP26 Climate Summit has sparked both criticism and empathy on the internet. The video went viral on Twitter after Zach Purser Brown, a reporter with the Washington Post posted it on Twitter. Biden had travelled to Glasgow in Scotland for the climate summit. In the video, the US President is initially seen listening to a speech. After some time, he shuts his eyes for about a few seconds as the speech continues. After this, we can see an aide approaching Biden who consults him regarding something. The President opens his eyes and then claps at the end of the speech.

Here is the video:

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

When the video went viral, some people criticized Biden and a few people even expressed sympathy for his jet-lagged state. According to Newsweek, Biden had arrived in Glasgow after the meeting with a group of 20 leaders in Rome.

In a tweet, the House of Republicans commented that “America is in crisis, and Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel.”

America is in crisis, and Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel. https://t.co/CnpGgIahyn— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 1, 2021

A former physician named Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served in the White House, commented, “NOBODY in their right mind believes this man is actually running our country. It’s so painfully obvious he’s not physically or mentally up for the job, that it’s EMBARRASSING. He needs to resign. America deserves better than this," reported Newsweek.

However, not everyone criticized Biden. Here are some reactions:

I give the @POTUS a free pass on this one. Those of us in global health who make frequent trips to Geneva to attend important WHO meetings: We know exactly what that 6-7 hour time difference and difficulty falling asleep at night feels like the next day. This is a non-story. https://t.co/zvJf4FxfKa— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) November 2, 2021

I’m giving him a pass on this one: traveling abroad, speaker is monotone, talking points being repeated… https://t.co/3mns5dzNWF— Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) November 1, 2021

When I worked in the Joint Staff and would go NATO meetings, we’d typically fly overnight then have a whole day of meetings…I’d grow my fingernails long to stick them into my palms during the meeting to keep from falling asleep. Nice work by the aide to intervene. https://t.co/nxNAtlH4nh— Kori Schake 🌻 (@KoriSchake) November 1, 2021

his eyes were closed for a few seconds and his head didn’t move. Hardly fell asleep— Mike Sheridan (@Immikesheridan) November 1, 2021

We’ve all been there. I’m not sure I’ve ever been to a summit and not dozed off.— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

He closed his eyes for a second.This guy, on the other hand, is sound asleep. And, by the looks of it, massively hungover. pic.twitter.com/qFC3A2YuLZ— Götz von Berlichingen #FBPE (@georgebernhard) November 1, 2021

I just don’t think I could nod off when listening to important information about an existential crisis threatening the very survival of the human race and Planet Earth https://t.co/1S7rmneGE8— Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2021

When leaders like @POTUS fall asleep and not talking on fossil fuels during the @COP26 and ignoring what the young people demanding to end production of fossil fuels industries.World shouldn’t expect any results from leaders summit. https://t.co/Q1ayhns8eX — Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan (@DrMShahidAKhan) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump criticized Biden for being mentally and physically unfit for the role. In a statement, Trump says, “Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America."

The Climate Summit is a two-week event, from October 31 to November 12. Leaders from more than 100 countries will be attending the summit to set new targets to cut emissions from burning coal, oil and gas that are leading to heating earth.

