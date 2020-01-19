Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

US Prez Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Nails Young Man's Push Up Challenge in Heels, Twitter Awestruck

The Hawaii Congresswoman was taking questions from attendees at a town hall in New Hampshire when she received the weird request.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
US Prez Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Nails Young Man's Push Up Challenge in Heels, Twitter Awestruck
A man challenged Tulsi Gabbard to a Joe Biden style push up challenge and lost | Image credit: Twitter

US Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was recently asked to participate in a push-up challenge. And she won. In heels.

The Hawaii Congresswoman was taking questions from attendees at a town hall in New Hampshire when she received the weird request of whether she would be able to take on former Vice President Joe Biden in the push-up challenge.

"Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to a push-up contest even if they're in walkers. Do you think you could take him?" the man asked.

A sporting Gabbard wasted no time in accepting the challenge. "My educated and informed guess would be yes ... But I would take most people to a push-up challenge," she said before getting down on all fours to exhibit her strength and stamina. She later took to social media to post a video of the same.

The incident caused some laughs on Twitter.

In fact, the feat was so impressive that even her detractors couldn't help appreciating Gabbard's sportiness.

