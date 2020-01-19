US Prez Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Nails Young Man's Push Up Challenge in Heels, Twitter Awestruck

US Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was recently asked to participate in a push-up challenge. And she won. In heels.

The Hawaii Congresswoman was taking questions from attendees at a town hall in New Hampshire when she received the weird request of whether she would be able to take on former Vice President Joe Biden in the push-up challenge.

"Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to a push-up contest even if they're in walkers. Do you think you could take him?" the man asked.

A sporting Gabbard wasted no time in accepting the challenge. "My educated and informed guess would be yes ... But I would take most people to a push-up challenge," she said before getting down on all fours to exhibit her strength and stamina. She later took to social media to post a video of the same.

I got challenged to a fun push-up contest at my town hall yesterday! pic.twitter.com/0QfdNB9sV7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 17, 2020

The incident caused some laughs on Twitter.

Tulsi is asked whether she could defeat Joe Biden in a push-up contest. Yes, she answers. “However, Joe Biden may have some superhuman push-up ability that no one knows about.” — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 17, 2020

Tulsi pushing out those Warmongers like... pic.twitter.com/18U9mYCAP3 — 🌺 MEG in my ❤️ (@meginmyheart) January 17, 2020

Push-ups in heels. That's my future president. pic.twitter.com/fxLPmhmmNP — Jonny Pantz (@mrjonnypantz) January 17, 2020

Don't let Joe Biden see this — Abe Lebowitz (@hwrdcook) January 17, 2020

In fact, the feat was so impressive that even her detractors couldn't help appreciating Gabbard's sportiness.

I’m a trump voter but I like this. Tulsi, you are the only person that could sway my vote, my family’s more, and many friends votes. However, liberals are so insecure that they would rather lose than support a democrat they dislike. This is why Democrat’s are so good at losing. — STACYSDAD (@slickmick07) January 17, 2020

