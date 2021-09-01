US Professor Shows Ultrasound of His Baby to Make Students Mask Up, Only 5 Do

A college professor in the United States recently took to Twitter to share how most of his students do not wear masks despite his constant requests. His post since then has gone viral and triggered a debate on the micro-blogging platform. An assistant professor at Dalton State College, Georgia, Matthew LeHew shared how he showed his students an ultrasound picture of his son who is due in October, and urged them to wear masks in order for him and his family to feel safe.

I start every class with an ultrasound picture of my son due in October, pleading with my students to wear masks as a personal favor to my family. In small, at-capacity classrooms, only 5 of 45 of my students wore a mask. I’ll never be able to look at this job the same way.— Matthew LeHew (@matthewlehew) August 30, 2021

The tweet went viral with over 2500 comments, 8000 retweets, and counting. Following the overwhelming response, Matthew said that he is muting the thread since it was hard to keep up with the responses. He wrote, “The responses are hard to keep up with so I’m muting the thread soon, but I want to be clear that I still care for and value all of my students and want them to succeed. I don’t want them to suffer for their choices; I want them to make better ones. I’ll always work toward that."

The initial tweet by Matthew triggered a major debate with some people sharing similar obstacles while others defended the students’ behaviour.

I did the same thing—my wife has a c-section scheduled for a high risk pregnancy in 8 days. The ultrasound did nothing:unmasked stayed unmasked. To be honest, I came home from class both days and cried for a while.— ShawnDatchuk (@ShawnDatchuk) August 30, 2021

If they’re not gonna comply, you don’t have to either. Show up in properly fitted n95, face shield, paper scrubs. Speak low volume to not circulate air. Speak from https://t.co/JYpk6PVwOb windows and bring fan/hepa . If they can’t hear, shrug. Play taped lectures and stand quiet.— Kemtrup (@KemtrupTweets) August 30, 2021

I told my students they could kill me because I had heart surgery. I told them even if they didn’t believe in masking to do it for the sake of their classmates. Only one isn’t wearing a mask now. Be more direct with them about how their actions could infect you and your wife.— Allen Gee (@allenrgee) August 30, 2021

I really feel as if you should probably enter a new field professionally. Kids are kids, and you know that going into it. To withhold education because you don't like that they're not wearing a mask because YOU ask them to Is a failure on your part as an educator.— Mowlissa (@Mowlissa1) August 31, 2021

Blame the district for not mandating masks. Kids shouldn’t be given the choice.— Ann 🇺🇸☮️ (@afavon440) August 30, 2021

Some users wrote that college students are adults and cannot be considered kids, while one user commented how it was the district’s failure to not be able to mandate wearing masks.

