CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Buzz » US Professor Shows Ultrasound of His Baby to Make Students Mask Up, Only 5 Do
2-MIN READ

US Professor Shows Ultrasound of His Baby to Make Students Mask Up, Only 5 Do

Matthew LeHew is an assistant professor at Dalton State College, Georgia. (Image Credits: Twitter/ @matthewlehew)

Matthew LeHew is an assistant professor at Dalton State College, Georgia. (Image Credits: Twitter/ @matthewlehew)

Matthew LeHew shared how he showed his students an ultrasound picture of his son who is due in October and urged them to wear masks in order for him and his family to feel safe.

A college professor in the United States recently took to Twitter to share how most of his students do not wear masks despite his constant requests. His post since then has gone viral and triggered a debate on the micro-blogging platform. An assistant professor at Dalton State College, Georgia, Matthew LeHew shared how he showed his students an ultrasound picture of his son who is due in October, and urged them to wear masks in order for him and his family to feel safe.

The tweet went viral with over 2500 comments, 8000 retweets, and counting. Following the overwhelming response, Matthew said that he is muting the thread since it was hard to keep up with the responses. He wrote, “The responses are hard to keep up with so I’m muting the thread soon, but I want to be clear that I still care for and value all of my students and want them to succeed. I don’t want them to suffer for their choices; I want them to make better ones. I’ll always work toward that."

The initial tweet by Matthew triggered a major debate with some people sharing similar obstacles while others defended the students’ behaviour.

RELATED STORIES

Some users wrote that college students are adults and cannot be considered kids, while one user commented how it was the district’s failure to not be able to mandate wearing masks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 01, 2021, 07:00 IST