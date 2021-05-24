US Pub Owner Slammed for Naming Bar After 9/11, Says He Did it to 'Honour Victims'

Pictures of a Dallas area bar are going viral and its owner is being slammed online for he opened the pub centred around the September 11 tragic events. Bar9Eleven is attached to a Tex-Mex restaurant in Texas’s Fort Worth, just off Interstate 20 in the Cityview Centre strip mall.While the bar has been operational for years now, it gained popularity last week after a Twitter user Jesse Tyler shared some of the photos. While one photograph shows the exterior of the pub, another click appears to be from the interior which shows a commemorative plaque that describes the events of September 11, 2001.

The post has sparked outrage and some people even went ahead to give a one-star review to the bar.

The owner of the bar, Brent Thompson, had renamed the bar in 2013 while he was remodelling the restaurant. The pub was previously named Charlie’s Bar after a former employee; however, he renamed it in honour of those who died in the attacks.

In an interview with Texas Monthly, Thompson explained the name is not a ploy for publicity, but he did it after one September he read a survey that revealed about 80% of Americans didn’t know that the event’s anniversary was approaching.

Despite all the uproar, Thompson insists on keeping the name and theme since he wants every customer to remember that day. He is quite proud of Bar9Eleven and is even fine to lose out on some customers if they find it distasteful. Despite the widespread condemnation, it is interesting to note that Bar9Eleven’s loyal customers do not care for the name or theme and continue to visit it.

Interestingly, Thompson had opened his first restaurant, Rio Mambo, on September 11, 2001, the day terrorists had hijacked four passenger airliners and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington DC, and a field in Pennsylvania. The attacks had killed around 3,000 innocent people.

