American rapper Bill Kahan Kapri, better known by his stage name Kodak Black, has once again landed in controversy for his recent social media posts. The 24-year-old artist was seen disposing of $100 notes in various ways, including flushing them down the toilet. Kodak was released from prison in February after receiving a Presidential pardon by Donald Trump on his final day in office. He is now releasing new music since his release. Kodak’s Instagram posts were deleted since they were shared, however, video clippings shared by other accounts show the artist throwing away $100 bills into the water as he stood on the deck. The deleted Instagram and Twitter caption read, “I Broke You Off When Them F*** N***as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Sh** N***a, I Just Wanted To See You Shine,” he wrote.

Kodak Black flushing money down the toilet pic.twitter.com/w9idEeUFxr— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021

Netizens were clearly not very happy with this act. Many users commented that the money could have been donated to a charity organisation, especially at a time when people across the world are reeling from the effects of the pandemic. American rapper Mac Lethal commented on the video reposted by My Mixtapez, and suggested, “Throw $100K into putting a healthy grocery store in a poor neighbourhood.”

Throw $100K into putting a healthy grocery store in a poor neighborhood.— Mac Lethal (@MacLethal) June 30, 2021

The video has also generated some hilarious memes as netizens seek to collect the money thrown by Kodak:

Me pulling up after seeing son toss all that bread in the water pic.twitter.com/t21t78AlRP— ∞BodegaCatFrankie∞ (@FrankieWaffles) June 30, 2021

Kodak was serving a 46-month sentence for forging documents to obtain a firearm at USP Thompson in Illinois, but was pardoned on January 20, 2021, by the then-US President. However, the hip-hop artist continues to face several other criminal cases against him. In April, Kodak pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a sexual assault case from 2016. He was indicted in 2017 on first-degree sexual assault charges over the allegations of rape by a high school student. According to WBTW, the rapper pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery in a plea deal and as part of the deal. The artist has received a 10-year suspended sentence with a probation period of 18 months.

