US Rep Body-shamed a Teen Activist. She Raised Over $1 Million Abortion Fund in Three Days

Republican US Representative Matt Gaetz attempted to cyber-bully a teen abortion activist, Olivia Julianna, in front of his 1.4 million Twitter followers. Olivia responded by launching an abortion fund that raised over $1.7 million in three days and is aiming for $2 million now. Gaetz, as per Teen Vogue, had earlier asked, “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” He had gone on to say that women who are “5’2”, 350 pounds” are asking for abortion.

Olivia had responded to the misogynistic and body-shaming comments with a tweet saying, “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so small men like you are reminded of your place.” Gaetz had then proceeded to make an insulting tweet with her photo.

But the tables turned, and how.

Well @mattgaetz, I have to hand it to you. I didn’t think you cared about us abortion rights activists, but your spotlight on me has helped raise $50K for abortion funds in the last 24 hours! So I made you a special thank you card ❤️

It almost feels like #MattGaetzIsProAbortion pic.twitter.com/sCxGVT4vzz — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 26, 2022

For all who paint Texas with a single brush, look to people like @0liviajulianna. A big tip of the Stetson for your leadership and resilience. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 30, 2022

@0liviaJulianna, you make Harris County proud. I love seeing you standing firm, and growing stronger with every attack. As strong women, when they push and try to “put us in our place,” we push back harder! Support Olivia: ⬇️https://t.co/uoImhCry6a — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) July 29, 2022

This is a truly inspiring example of leadership. In less than 72 hours, @0liviajulianna raised over $1 million for abortion funds across the nation. As we fight to protect women’s rights and liberty, Olivia’s activism is a testament of hope. @Mattgaetz, shame on you. https://t.co/Ab0yDh794Y — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 29, 2022

Olivia told Teen Vogue that Matt’s body-shaming comments put the spotlight on her, which she used to make a positive change instead of getting stuck in an “outrage cycle” as he may have expected.

