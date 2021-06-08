US Republican Representative Accidentally Shares Gmail Password on Twitter in Photo of Laptop

Before learning any lessons in computer technology, it is always advised that we do not share our passwords. However, it seems United States representative Morris Jackson “Mo” Brooks Jr had skipped this lesson. The US legislator from Alabama ended up becoming the subject of a joke on Monday after accidentally sharing his Gmail password on Twitter. The Republican party member is facing a lawsuit where he is partially accused for the US capitol riots that took place on January 6. Engaged in a Twitter argument with California Democrat Eric Swalwell, Brooks ended up shooting himself in the foot as he posted a picture on the microblogging site that revealed his PIN number and the password to his Gmail account, which was taped under his laptop screen.

The tweet by Brooks was originally supposed to be a snapshot of the correspondence between himself and Swalwell’s lawyers. However, what ended up becoming the highlight of the entire argument was Brooks’ ignorance of the fact that he himself shared sensitive digital information that could threaten his online privacy.

.@EricSwalwell Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE).HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife! Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine. More to come! pic.twitter.com/XSrFnezDlC — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 6, 2021

Reacting to the tweet, many netizens pointed out this fact. While many others were simply having a good laugh and taking hilarious jibes at him. One of the users commented, how Brooks tweet shows that the Republican party still has some leaders who are quite similar to former US President Donald Trump in terms of being clueless. While for some the tweet was a matter of concern, as one user commented how they find it extremely alarming that Brooks, who is supposed to be a responsible elected leader, is acting “irresponsible” to put his password on Twitter. The user also sent their regards to the US citizens who voted for Brooks.

Another user commented how Brooks has invited another worry for himself beside the current lawsuit since everybody on Twitter now has his Gmail password. While others wondered if the computer belonged to someone else and Brooks just shared their sensitive information on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here