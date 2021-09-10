US Researchers Develop Artificial Cell-like Structure that Mimics Natural Body Cells

Researchers at the New York University and the University of Chicago have achieved a fascinating feat of developing artificial cell-like structures made of inorganic matter that can function as the living cells in the human body. Cells are the building blocks that foster life by harvesting energy and pumping molecules in and out of their system. The transportation of energy that allows cells to incorporate essential molecules like amino acids or glucose is called Active Transport.

With previous research and experiments dating back decades, scientists were struggling to engineer cells that can mimic active transport like the natural cells in the body. Finally, the new research has made it possible for synthetic cells to fully mimic biological cells, including Active Transport.

When mixed with different particles, the constructed cells can anonymously capture, concentrate, store, and deliver microscopic cargos of energy. Another interesting part about this new invention is that the cells behaving like the natural cells borrow no materials from biology, according to an NYU report.

Stefano Sacanna, the lead author of the study, said, “Think of these artificial cells like the PAC-MAN game. They go around eating pollutants and eradicating them from the environment. The design is a synergy between active elements that powers it from within, and the physical restraints induced by cell walls that make them ingest, process, and expel foreign constituents.”

Watch how the cell traps other bodies, which can prove to be extremely useful in fighting various bacteria.

The use of these cell mimics can find relevance in the different drug delivery if the researchers are able to make these cells release a pre-loaded chemical substance when inserted and activated inside the body. The researchers are continuing to advance with these cells in terms of their functionality. Here forth, they are trying to build cells that can learn to communicate with their surroundings using different techniques.

The research was supported by the U.S Army Research Office and included Zhe Xu, Theodore Hueckel, and William T.M. Irvine, apart from Stefano Sacanna.

