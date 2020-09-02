US Researchers Develop Dog-like Robot to Check Vital Signs of Covid in Patients Without Touching Them

Researchers of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a way by which doctors can measure vital signs of COVID-19 in patients without touching them. A dog-like robot developed by Boston Dynamics has been used for the research.

The team has mounted four infrared cameras on the robot that will help doctors understand the symptoms of a patient without being in the same room. The robot is operated by a handheld controller.

There are three monochrome cameras which filter different wavelength of 670, 810 and 880 nanometers. These particular wavelengths help the system to detect tiny colour changes in skin blood vessels.

As per the researchers, the robot can measure body temperature, pulse rate, breathing rate, blood oxygen saturation in healthy patients from a distance of two metres.

Henwei Huang, an MIT post-doc, who is one of the lead authors of the study, said, “We thought it should be possible for us to use a robot to remove the health care worker from the risk of directly exposing themselves to the patient”.

He further added, “We didn’t really develop new technology to do the measurements. What we did is integrate them together very specifically for the COVID application, to analyze different vital signs at the same time”.

Huang’s team includes Peter Chai, also the lead author of the study is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. They were joined by Claas Ehmke, a visiting scholar from ETH Zurich. The MIT Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Karl van Tassel (1925) Career Development Professorship has funded the research.

However, the study is performed on healthy people and now it will be tested on the COVID-19 infected people.

You can read the full study here.

Please note: The research has not been peer-reviewed by scientific or medical experts yet. It was published on a preprint server techRxiv.