US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
Fresno's Curry Pizza Company outlet has already given away 40-50 pizzas to groups who ditched their smart-phone.
Representational image: Reuters
A restaurant in California, United States, is encouraging its customers to talk to each other instead of checking their smartphones. Under its “Talk to Each Other Discount," the Curry Pizza Company location in Fresno is offering free pizzas to a group of at least four people who ditch their smartphones while they are having a meal.
So far, the restaurant has given away 40-50 pizzas to groups who ditched their smart-phone.
“When a party of at least four persons comes into the establishment, they have the choice to lock their cellphones in one of the restaurant’s lockers. If they can get through the whole meal without checking their phone, they either receive a free pizza for their next visit or to take home. Patrons too can donate the pizza to the homeless, if they opt,” reports Social News Daily.
“Our goal is to get families/friends to stop using their phones while eating and talk to each other and communicate more. If you like you may receive a free large (per group) on your next visit (must be at least 24 hours) or you can donate your free large pizza to the needy. We donate pizzas to the homeless in downtown Fresno every month, so we would add your donated pizza along with the many others or you could do it yourself,” the pizzeria said on its Facebook page.
Co-owner Varinder Malhi told reporters he got inspiration for the campaign after witnessing the benefits of reducing his phone usage.
Co-owner Varinder Malhi told reporters he got inspiration for the campaign after witnessing the benefits of reducing his phone usage.
