US Restaurant to Donate Rare Blue Lobster it Got in Shipment to Aquarium

A restaurant in the United States has decided to donate to an aquarium a rare blue lobster it received in a shipment recently.

"I said, 'I think we have something special here.' I couldn't believe the color," Nathan Nickerson III of Arnold's Lobster and Clam Bar, in Massachusetts, told CNN.

"Everyone was circling around it, just wondering, 'How did this happen?'"

The restaurant owner said he plans to keep the rare blue lobster on display for about another week to inspire younger generation’s “appreciation for marline life,” CNN reported.

"I want the children to see ... (and) be interested in marine life and this is one way to get them excited about it," Nickerson said. "Maybe one can become the next marine biologist."

Nickerson hopes to donate the rare blue lobster to an aquarium opening later this year in St. Louis.

"I'd like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class," Nickerson said.

"We want this lobster to stay alive and stay safe."

Nickerson said he doesn't think it would be right to release the lobster back into the wild as the waters surrounding Cape Cod have a sandy bottom.

"There's no place for the lobster to hide. They like rocky bottoms, and also there are thousands of lobster traps out there now," Nickerson said. "I'm sure it's going to get picked up again."

About 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue, according to the University of Maine's Lobster Institute.

The rare blue coloration in lobsters which are typically reddish brown or greenish brown comes from a genetic defect that causes the creature to overproduce a particular protein, according to the institute.

"Lobsters are incredible creatures," Nickerson said. "They can live down hundreds, thousands of feet in the water, where it's so cold."