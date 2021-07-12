US Restaurant Treats Staff to Las Vegas Trip as Reward for Their Work

The COVID-19 pandemic has been rather tough for most businesses. While the virus inflicted an unprecedented threat to our health, the string of lockdowns and restrictions had a devastating impact on many business sectors. One such sector has been the restaurant and hospitality industry. With the continuous dip in sales, many of these ventures were forced to shut down or at least downsize their staff to cope up with economical challenges. However, in the middle of all this chaos, an eatery outlet in the US’ Louisville took its employees on a trip to Las Vegas as a reward for their hard work in testing time. Sounds too good to be true, right? But, it did happen.

Informing its customers about the closure of the outlet for a week, the eatery named Ramen House Louisville posted a Facebook picture of its employees sitting in the airport waiting lounge before the start of the trip. “Sorry, we are closed this week. Our employees have worked so hard and diligently through all the crazy times we went through. They deserve a break. So, we’ve decided to take them to Vegas,” wrote the eatery in its caption for the picture.

The sweet reward given by the eatery evoked a lot of reactions from people online and the post received over 2 thousand likes and nearly 1.5 thousand shares along with several comments from Facebook users. “This is amazing and a great way to show appreciation to your employees!! Yall the real mvps," wrote a user posting her appreciation for the eatery’s decision.

The comment section was flooded with reactions commending the eatery’s decision and people added that other businesses should also take inspiration and reward their hard-working employees.

And if the reactions are any indication, looks like the eatery is going to receive a lot of job applications in the near future. What are your thoughts on this decision?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here