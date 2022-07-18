US Restaurant Sells Dosa as 'Naked Crepe' for Rs 1400 and It's a Hard Pass for Desis

A US restaurant called Indian Crepe Co. is serving good old South Indian delicacies on its menu; all-day breakfast items like “dunked doughnut delight”, “dunked rice cake delight”, “naked crepe” and “smashed potato crepe”. Don’t recognise these? Try thinking of medu vadai, sambhar idli, a plain dosa and a masala dosa respectively. This was not the only ludicrous part of the menu. The restaurant is also selling these items at prices that are being deemed “sacrilegious” by social media users.

The “smashed potato crepe” sells for $18.69 (Rs 1,491), the “naked crepe” for $17.59 (Rs 1,404), the “dunked doughnut delight” for $16.49 (Rs 1,316) and the “dunked rice cake delight” for $15.39 (Rs 1,228). All rates are approximate. It’s safe to say no one was delighted.

Apart from the fact that cuisines are intensely political and cultural appropriation is a cause for grave concern, Indians don’t take their food lightly. The menu did not go down well with Twitter after it was shared by a user going by @inika_.

It doesn’t end there.

It's all marketing. Sushi has the reputation for being exotic and high-class. Indian food doesn't have the same reputation. — Funky Brewster (@StunGunSteve) July 17, 2022

If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes. https://t.co/OPIpiP5T7W — brojack (@dontwannashar3) July 17, 2022

They will learn how to pronounce Crêpe but can't say dosa. urgh https://t.co/wSWsSGpktx — Anirudh Menon (@kabeermenon) July 17, 2022

sangeetha but make it francais https://t.co/bnkPq7daoe — r (@rahoelx) July 17, 2022

Dosa, the South Indian food staple, has been much maligned on social media of late, starting from being dunked in a ton of cheese to being slapped into ice creams. It has also often been culturally appropriated, much like the Desi roti, both of which are variously referred to as versions of “pancakes” or “bread” or “crepe” by unfamiliar non-Indians.

Recently, someone had also edited the Wikipedia page for “crepe” to define it as “a type of dosa” in what can be assumed to have been a little Desi clapback.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.