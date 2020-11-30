US Sailor Reported Missing Rescued by Passing Ship from Capsized Boat After 24 Hours

2020 has been a tough year for most of us but certain stories hope and courage always make our day.

One such story is coming from the United States where a sailor was rescued from his capsized boat almost 24 hours after he was reported missing.

62-year-old Stuart Bee left Cape Marina in Port Canaveral, Florida, on Friday, November 27 and was not found for a long time.

According to LadBible, the following day he was reported missing, as Stuart does not typically stay out on his boat overnight. However, on November 29, he was spotted by a passing container ship who saw them clinging to the bow of his capsized vessel, 86 miles out at sea.

After almost two days at sea, Stuart was brought aboard. According to LadBible merchant mariner Lacruiser P Relativo, who was on board the Angeles container ship, recalled the incident in a Facebook post where he said that he was awakened by a call with a sense of urgency that he need to rescue someone. As merchant mariners, Relativo and company were trained to the toughest degree of distress that can possibly happen at sea.

#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore. #BREAKING Photo credit: crew member aboard the m/v Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1MSKcVRYG5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2020

However, he said the reality is far more different but after careful manoeuvres, they successfully rescued Stuart. Before Relativo could ask anything, Stuart asked him what day it is, to which Relativo replied 'November 29!'

The mariner further said that by the look on his face, he saw his teary eyes as he made the sign of the cross. Stuart drifted in the open sea for days, maintaining his stance at the top of his capsized boat and not made any single move fearing it may trigger his yacht to sink fully.

Relativo offered him dry clothes and hot meals and also gave him his lucky shirt. Relativo said that he could have given him a new one but this one was his favourite.

I choose to offer him my “lucky shirt”. I could give him a new one but this 1 is my favorite. I wish him the same comfort this shirt has given me during those tiring job interviews. Just like him, I was lucky to get the job. He was lucky too that our course crossed near Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/o4NfBJYG7v — Lacruiser P. Relativo (@Lacruiser_Tives) November 30, 2020

Relativo said that he wished the shirt gave him the same comfort that he felt.