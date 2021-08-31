US School Teacher Uses Viral TikTok Trend to Address Mental Health Issues of Students

The challenges of mental health issues aren’t just limited to adults but even young kids who should be enjoying their childhood carefree have become victims of it. While the process of diagnosing mental health problems are already complex, it becomes tougher in the case of kids. However, what this US school teacher did with his students could be an inspiration to help kids figure out their problems. A 5th-grade Nebraska teacher used an innovative way to communicate about mental health issues and used a viral TikTok trend for it. Josh Monroe has now gone insanely viral on the short video sharing platform for his “point of view” (POV) video with his students along with his therapy dogs Nala on topics like depression, discomfort and issues like ADHD, abuse and many more.

POV videos on TikTok are a popular trend and feature situations that unfold in real-time. The motive behind these videos is to make the viewers feel that they are present in the room when things are happening. Monroe’s videos aim to highlight the importance of understanding children’s mental health issues and their need for personal space.

In one of his uploads, Monroe said that many people felt connected to his video because they felt unheard and the video made them feel heard and seen without even trying to tell them about things that they should do. In his videos, Monroe emphasises displaying love and affection for the kids along with teaching the right kind of approach to deal with various challenging situations. His TikTok profile has over 8 lakh followers and his videos so far have garnered over 20 million views.

Monroe says that the idea behind these videos is to make people aware of the issues and inspire more teachers in being proactive.

Monroe’s story created a storm on social media and for his act.

It's my allergies..my allergies 😭🥺 https://t.co/4ayWYMphDg— catch me inside (@Uh_huh_honey) August 29, 2021

A great job for recognizing and assisting children. God Bless you sir https://t.co/VBxP8P7aCs— Bow legged Lou (@tothebonetyrone) August 29, 2021

Just wow! He's inspiring 🙂— TwitPeep (@peep_twit) August 29, 2021

What’s your take on Monroe’s videos?

