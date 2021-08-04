CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Scientist Called 'Hero' for Performing C-section on Dead Turtle to Save Her Babies

Martens further revealed that after nearly two months, the eggs, which he had incubated, started to hatch. (Image Credit: Eric C Martens/Twitter)

Eric C Martens shared that so far 2 healthy baby turtles have emerged, while at least 3 more are on the way. In a thread of tweets, Martens had shared the entire story.

The story of a Michigan scientist who saved the babies of a dead turtle is winning the internet today. The sight of a human stepping up to save the unborn babies of the dead animal restores one’s faith in humanity. A gut microbiome scientist, Dr Eric C Martens shared that in early June this year, on his way back home from work he came across a turtle. To help the animal cross the road, Martens halted his car and stepped out but unfortunately, he realised the animal was already dead as it was hit by a car.

After a quick glance, the scientists realised that it might have ventured out of his habitat to lay eggs. Therefore, Martens brought the animal home and performed a C-section in order to save the babies. Luckily, he was able to retrieve the eggs, which were 7 in total. Martens placed the eggs in “substrate and started incubating”.

In a thread of Tweets, Martens shared the entire story.

Explaining the motherly instincts of the mother turtle, the scientist shared that while he was getting the eggs out, a massive storm came through, which according to him is undoubtedly the reason why the turtle left the water at night.

Sharing the images of little babies coming out of the shell, Martens further revealed that after nearly two months, the eggs, which he had incubated, started to hatch. The adorable pictures will simply make your day. He wrote that so far 2 baby turtles have emerged and are healthy, while at least 3 more are on the way. “They’ll get a few days to get to full strength and maybe a meal or two before going back into the same pond their mom came from,” they added.

Netizens on the microblogging site were moved by the story and wrote that Martens deserved the ‘kindness award.’ “Awesome story, made my day,” wrote one of the users, while many were interested in knowing how was the scientist able to perform the C-section.

Some even called Martens a “Hero” for his kind gesture.

What are your thoughts on this heart-warming story?

first published:August 04, 2021, 20:27 IST