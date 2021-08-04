US Scientist Called 'Hero' for Performing C-section on Dead Turtle to Save Her Babies

The story of a Michigan scientist who saved the babies of a dead turtle is winning the internet today. The sight of a human stepping up to save the unborn babies of the dead animal restores one’s faith in humanity. A gut microbiome scientist, Dr Eric C Martens shared that in early June this year, on his way back home from work he came across a turtle. To help the animal cross the road, Martens halted his car and stepped out but unfortunately, he realised the animal was already dead as it was hit by a car.

After a quick glance, the scientists realised that it might have ventured out of his habitat to lay eggs. Therefore, Martens brought the animal home and performed a C-section in order to save the babies. Luckily, he was able to retrieve the eggs, which were 7 in total. Martens placed the eggs in “substrate and started incubating”.

In a thread of Tweets, Martens shared the entire story.

This story starts sad but has a happy ending: In early June I got out of my car coming home from work to help a turtle cross the road in our neighborhood, only to find that a careless driver had already hit and killed her. Figuring she was searching for a place to lay eggs, (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5LlJrck74B— Eric C Martens (@EricCMartens1) August 1, 2021

I brought her home, did a secondary euthanasia just to be sure and then my best attempt at a turtle C-section, which revealed 7 perfect eggs (attached picture) that I placed in substrate and started incubating (2/4).— Eric C Martens (@EricCMartens1) August 1, 2021

Explaining the motherly instincts of the mother turtle, the scientist shared that while he was getting the eggs out, a massive storm came through, which according to him is undoubtedly the reason why the turtle left the water at night.

While I was getting the eggs out, a massive storm came through, undoubtedly what motivated her to leave the water that night. Then, a brilliant rainbow, which (as corny as it sounds) would intersect the ground right where I found her in the road from the perspective taken (3/4). pic.twitter.com/JLVSEPt4nn— Eric C Martens (@EricCMartens1) August 1, 2021

Sharing the images of little babies coming out of the shell, Martens further revealed that after nearly two months, the eggs, which he had incubated, started to hatch. The adorable pictures will simply make your day. He wrote that so far 2 baby turtles have emerged and are healthy, while at least 3 more are on the way. “They’ll get a few days to get to full strength and maybe a meal or two before going back into the same pond their mom came from,” they added.

Today her eggs started hatching! So far with 2 fully emerged and healthy and at least 3 more on the way. They'll get a few days to get to full strength and maybe a meal or two before going back into the same pond their mom came from (4/4). pic.twitter.com/F2LfUTViuE— Eric C Martens (@EricCMartens1) August 1, 2021

I forgot to note that they are crazy tiny! pic.twitter.com/zSXRJSP2Y5— Eric C Martens (@EricCMartens1) August 1, 2021

Netizens on the microblogging site were moved by the story and wrote that Martens deserved the ‘kindness award.’ “Awesome story, made my day,” wrote one of the users, while many were interested in knowing how was the scientist able to perform the C-section.

You win the kindness award. Great thinking and caring. She lives on through these babies.— Robin Birdsong (@rbirdsongTX) August 2, 2021

Awesome story. Made my day— Amar Sahay (@AmarSahay_) August 2, 2021

How does a turtle C-section work? Like, where is the cut made?— more than just a teacher (@sgrch22) August 2, 2021

Thank you for saving the progeny. How did you perform the C-section on the turtle though?— Dr Temitope Fadipe, PhD (@TopeSalaam) August 2, 2021

Some even called Martens a “Hero” for his kind gesture.

How I feel reading this story. Thank you so much for sharing! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KwzgIOLXXN— Patricia Peth (@PethPatricia) August 3, 2021

What are your thoughts on this heart-warming story?

