US Senator Accidentally Supported Joe Biden in Florida With Blue Wave GIF and it's Just Awkward

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was brutally trolled over a GIF he shared to predict the 'wave' of his fellow Republican Donald Trump in the state.

Buzz Staff

Florida Senator Marco Rubio did an oopsie on Tuesday after he posted a tweet to predict the Republican "wave" in his home state. A Republican himself, the Senator shared a gif in support of President Donald Trump but his tweet inadvertently sent out an invite to trolls of the Internet who reminded him to pull back his tweet.

So what did Rubio tweet?

The Senator shared a simple GIF of a giant blue wave, the colour which belongs to the Democratic Party. In short, Rubio was predicting Trump's wave in Flordia but ended up "supporting" the Presidential candidate Joe Biden instead.

In a matter of minutes, his tweet made waves on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons. Prominent personalities, journalists and citizens gathered to tell him about his goof-up.

Earlier, Donald Trump Jr. shared a map that purportedly predicted support for his father's Republican Party from most countries of the world.

Trump Jr shared a picture of a world map with most parts coloured in the Republican party's red, while Mexico, India and China were shaded blue, the Democratic Party's colour. The map, however, shows Kashmir and the Northeastern states in red.

Observing the irregularity, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy" place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China&Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!"


