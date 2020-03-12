US Senator Elizabeth Warren Joins in on TikTok's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge

TikTok, the video-sharing app, has once again created a buzz with ‘flip the switch’ challenge.

In this challenge, which is performed with Drake’s 2018 hit song ‘Nonstop’ in the background, users are required to switch off the lights and disclose something different about the person filming or the environment in which the challenge is filmed, once the lights are turned on.

Taking up the new challenge, people belonging to all age groups are trying out humorous and dramatic transformations.

One video on TikTok shows a man and woman trying out the new challenge. As per the rule, the light goes off and when it is switched on the man and the woman appears to have exchanged their clothes and roles as well.

The interesting thing about the challenge is that United States Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren also took part in this challenge. Elizabeth made an appearance on the Saturday Night Live (SNL), days after dropping out of the Presidential race.

In the video, actor Kate McKinnon, who is also dressed as the US senator, can be seen dancing as Warren looks into the mirror holding phone. As soon as the light is turned on, the role reversal and dress exchange between the two takes place.

My Daughter Didn’t See This Coming & Her Reaction Is Hysterical #fliptheswitchchallenge pic.twitter.com/JRG5ENsVzX — LGND (@iamlgndfrvr) March 7, 2020

TikTok, in the past, has drawn flak for ‘outlet challenge’ and the ‘skull breaker challenge’. These two challenges resulted in harm to participants.



