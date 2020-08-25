BUZZ

1-MIN READ

US Senator Asked Her Supporters to 'Fast for a Meal' and Donate the Money to Her Campaign

Screengrab of video.

Screengrab of video.

A video of Martha McSally’s campaign event in northern Arizona went viral on social media.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
A US Senator has recently come under flak for a bizarre donation request, which involves people skipping a meal.

Arizona Senator Martha McSally, allegedly asked her supporters to skip a meal in the day, and donate the money to her campaign, instead.

A video from McSally’s campaign event in northern Arizona went viral on social media. In the video, the Republican senator is seen telling her supporters to “fast a meal” and donate the money to her election campaign.

"We're doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out," says McSally in the video. "But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars if you can fast a meal and give what that would be."

McSally campaign spokeswoman, Caroline Anderegg, however later dismissed the comment as a “joke” and called the video edited.

People, however, were not convinced.

But the clarification, however, didn't come.

McSally, who had fallen behind in polls in Arizona, had earlier tried breaking with conservatives to endorse a temporary extension of a $600 per week supplemental benefits

