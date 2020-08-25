US Senator Asked Her Supporters to 'Fast for a Meal' and Donate the Money to Her Campaign

A US Senator has recently come under flak for a bizarre donation request, which involves people skipping a meal.

Arizona Senator Martha McSally, allegedly asked her supporters to skip a meal in the day, and donate the money to her campaign, instead.

A video from McSally’s campaign event in northern Arizona went viral on social media. In the video, the Republican senator is seen telling her supporters to “fast a meal” and donate the money to her election campaign.

"We're doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out," says McSally in the video. "But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars if you can fast a meal and give what that would be."

Arizona Senator @MarthaMcSally, who is down five points in the polls vs @CaptMarkKelly, suggests to her supporters that they “fast a meal” and give her campaign the money that they saved from fasting. pic.twitter.com/MrH2DXax8d — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2020

McSally campaign spokeswoman, Caroline Anderegg, however later dismissed the comment as a “joke” and called the video edited.

Anyone who is taking this selectively edited clip seriously is being intellectually dishonest.Mark Kelly can’t run on the issues so his team is pushing some BS non-story to get RTs. Congrats guys. https://t.co/xnSUck4VRW — Caroline Anderegg (@cfanderegg) August 22, 2020

People, however, were not convinced.

Oh please oh please give us the context — not_productive 😷 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@not_productive) August 22, 2020

Watching you try to spin this is like watching someone drown. — Jesse Clark (@PandaSalesman) August 22, 2020

Play the 'unedited' clip then. Right now. — Dee's Appointed (@Dees_sturbed) August 22, 2020

How can you argue against a literal direct quote with audio 🙄 — 💙 (@NoahBrookz) August 22, 2020

Usually someone would provide the full context if they thought the edited video was not truthful. So, we're waiting to be shown that McSally is not a scummy human being. — puppymonkeybaby (@apzanolli) August 22, 2020

But the clarification, however, didn't come.

McSally, who had fallen behind in polls in Arizona, had earlier tried breaking with conservatives to endorse a temporary extension of a $600 per week supplemental benefits