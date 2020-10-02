US Sex Toy Shop is Sending Free Vibrators to Women Who Pledge to Vote in Presidential Elections

A sex shop in Montana is sending out free vibrators to women who pledge to vote for the upcoming Presidential elections on November 3.

Billy McWilliams, who owns the adult shop called Erotique in Bozeman, Montana has devised a plan of sending out about 2200 sex toys in blue, white and red colours to women across the nation, pushing them to come out and cast their votes as well as subtly addressing what he would say, the "orgasm gap".

He has already sent out 400 of them. Sending them out he said that in these heavy times, everyone deserves "a little or a big orgasm".

"It’s not a Republican orgasm or a Democrat orgasm, it’s an American orgasm," he said, as reported by The Independent.

The vibrators Mr Billy will be sending out, will also come with stickers, that will read: I came and I voted.

The vibrators are small, powerful and cost around $13 (Rs 954).

ALSO READ: Does Joe Biden Have Covid-19? Everyone Has the Same Query After Donald Trump Tests Positive

Mr Billy also has other underlying policies behind this initiative. By doing this he wishes to reduce the orgasm gap between men and women.

Citing reports he stated that, 14 per cent of US women never had orgasm and women are "under-orgasmic".

He also said that out of every two orgasms, men have two while women have only one.

Hence, he wants to provide women with the discreet, easy, no-judgement sex toy that would make their lives way easier.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Testing Positive for Coronavirus Has Only One Lesson: Wear a Mask

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus, in a shock development that disrupts his scheduled public appearances in the crucial final weeks of the election campaign.

The Republican president will be challenged by the Democrat nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming elections.