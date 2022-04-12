US Skydiver Survives 13,500ft Fall After Parachute Tangles Around Her Leg

In a miraculous escape, a skydiver survived after falling 13,500 ft to the ground as her parachute got tangled around her leg. The incident took place on November 14 last year when the 35-year-old skydiver, Jordan Hatmaker, was attempting her sixteenth jump, LADbible reported.

Having dived several times before, Jordan first had a free fall for 10 seconds following which she moved away from her coach to deploy the parachute as per procedure. However, this time everything did not go as planned for her.

As she pulled the cord on her parachute, she realised that the pilot chute or the smaller parachute, which deploys before the main canopy, had been tangled around her leg. While plunging to the ground at around 200 kmph, Jordan had her leg suspended in the air due to the tangled chute.

As Jordan struggled to fix things before hitting the ground, her reserve parachute got released. But, the jerk from the release also caused the main canopy to come out of the bag. Now, she had two parachutes deployed which flew away from each other thus creating a ‘downplane’ and pushing her faster to the ground.

Eventually, the daredevil hit the ground just 20 seconds after her reserve parachute got released and miraculously survived the frightening fall.

Talking of her near-death experience, Jordan said, “Everything happened really quickly.” After crashing to the ground, Jordan recalled that she tried getting off the ground but could not move. “My first thought was I was paralysed and I was yelling that out,” she added.

Jordan explained that it was her leg that took the impact first and then she bounced off before landing on her face. She broke her back in the accident and said that she witnessed extreme burning through her legs and lower back.

Doctors at the hospital, where Jordan was rushed after the accident, shared that she had broken most of her lower back and sustained injuries to her spinal cord as well.

Apparently, the daredevil spirit did not die for Jordan as she still wants to proceed with her plans to hike Mount Everest in November. She had the hike scheduled for just three days after the mishap but had to postpone it.

Hailing from Virginia Beach, US, Jordan had been enjoying the adventure sport since 2015. Later, after getting addicted to the adrenaline rush, Jordan decided to get trained and obtain a license so that she could skydive on her own.

