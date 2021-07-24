US Dog Sniffs Out Cocaine Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Disguised as Marble Cake in Car

Drug smuggling remains a big challenge for the law enforcement agencies across the world and the smugglers are finding new ways every day to escape the police net. Recently, a sniffer drug in Maine, United States found cocaine stuffed in a marble cake in the trunk of a car. Police stopped a car with a man and woman on Interstate 295 in Gardiner, Maine on July 20 after receiving a tip-off about a drug smuggling racket, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The smugglers tactfully concealed two pounds of cocaine in a cake tray and they mixed it with coffee to cover the smell, but they were unable to outsmart the sniffer dog. According to the report, the Maine State Police K9 squad seized four pounds of cocaine from the car. The seized cocaine is worth $200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore) in the international market. A total of $1,900 in cash was also seized, according to the agency.

John Cedeno, a New York City resident, and Chelsy Cochrana, a Winslow resident, have both been detained under serious charges of drug trafficking. They were arrested and booked into the Kennebec County Jail. Cedeno’s bail was set at $750,000, while the bail amount for Cochrane’s was $50,000. Cedeno was charged with importing heroin into Maine in 2015. In 2016, he was found guilty and sentenced to four years in jail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here