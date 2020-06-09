US Space Force is Losing Trademark Battle to a Netflix Show

The latest branch of armed forces in the United States is the US Space Force. While it was officially announced about two years ago, the military division is staring at losing their name to a Steve Carrell show.

Netflix’s Space Force has been created by Greg Daniels of The Office fame, along with Steve Carrell. The comedy has no relation with the military organisation, except for the same name. And this is where the new armed service branch may end up losing its naming rights to the popular streaming service.

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, on one hand, the US Air Force only has a pending application sitting at the trademark rights office; while Netflix has already moved ahead of the American government in securing the trademark rights for ‘Space Force’ in several countries such as Mexico, Australia and parts of Europe.



This might also be the reality in the US soon as although the US Space Force have applied for a trademark, nothing has been finalized yet.

Netflix’s Space Force is a satiric comedy that started premiering on Netflix from May 29 but the global content streaming site had begun submitting trademark applications from January last year. On the other hand, the US Space Force released its official flag only a few weeks before.

Meanwhile, you can watch the first season of the sci-fi drama on Netflix. It also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome in some important roles.