US Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Hugs Grandma after Qualifying for 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has won the internet’s heart after she hugged her grandma after qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She qualified with a 10.86 second time. Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels have qualified for the tournament too. In the video that has been going viral on social media, the 21-year-old runner can be seen walking towards her grandma and hugging her tight. The two of them share a love-filled moment wherein her grandmother is also seen kissing her forehead. Other people who are sitting in the area are seen clapping and cheering for her.

The viral clip has been widely viewed by people on Reddit and has been upvoted by 90 per cent of the people. The comments section is filled with love and appreciation for her. A person revealed that very recently Richardson lost her biological mother and it was her dream that she becomes an Olympian. Many people also appreciated her interview after she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

One person also mentioned that he hopes that Richardson is surrounded by people who fill her with love and positivity. He also added that the last year has been quite challenging for her and the way she has dealt with it is phenomenal. Another user also wrote on similar lines. He said being an Olympian is a great feat but doing so after such a terrible heartbreak is an achievement on another level.

Some netizens also commented on how beautiful that moment was when Richardson sat on her knees so that her grandmother could kiss her. A person who was appreciative of the effort added that it is such love that helps one survive through such trauma.

One user remarked that the comments section of this post was so motivating that he is going to revisit it when he is not feeling the best.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here