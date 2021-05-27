buzz

US State Announces First Winner of $5 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Incentive Lottery
US State Announces First Winner of $5 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Incentive Lottery

Ohio announced the first winner of its vaccine lottery | Image credit: AP

Ohio has introduced a $5 million vaccine lottery to boost its vaccine drive. Under this, the state will be rewarding one vaccinated adult with $1 million every week.

While the COVID-19 vaccine will protect you from the effects of the deadly virus, for Ohio’s Abbigail Bugenske it also brought an additional cash prize of $1 million. Bugenske was announced as the first lucky winner of Ohio’s ‘Vax A Million’ COVID-19 vaccine lottery program.

According to The New York Post, Bugeske who works as an engineer at Silverstone was overwhelmed by the financial ‘shot in the arm’ after the lottery drawings on May 26. While she remained tightlipped after the announcement, her mother spoke to a local station and informed her that Bugenske had taken the vaccine jab before the lottery program was announced and wants to encourage others to take a jab.

Ohio has introduced a $ 5 million vaccine sweepstake to give its vaccine drive a major boost. Under this, the state will be rewarded $1 million to a vaccinated adult person every week. Additionally, 5 young winners of age 17 or less will be rewarded with a four-year full scholarship to the State Ohio university, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books. The ‘Vax A Million’ program drawings will be conducted by the Ohio Lottery, with money coming from existing federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The first list of lucky winners ‘Vax A Million’ program also included the name of a 14-year-old old boy named Joseph Costello, who has been selected for the scholarship prize. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted a photo of himself with Joseph Costello and his family after the lottery drawing Wednesday, congratulating Costello on being selected.

Costello who studies at the Northmont High School expressed his excitement about the scholarship and said that he would like to attend the University of Dayton, Miami University, or Ohio State University.

The vaccine sweepstake introduced by Ohio has been getting a great response from the people and nearly 2.8 million residents have entered the lottery drawings by taking the vaccine jab. After the announcement of the first lottery, the state still has $4 million cash prizes to be given out.

Following the path of Ohio’s vaccine incentive program, New York has also announced its own $5 million vaccine sweepstakes named ‘Vax and Scratch.’

first published:May 27, 2021, 17:11 IST